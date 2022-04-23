Bengals News (4/23): Defensive mentality

With deals for Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase looming, Bengals must hit on defense in NFL draft - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

Cincinnati will have to pay Joe Burrow and its offensive stars soon, which means it must look to the draft to restock the defense for the future.

Of Mocks And Buckets As Duke Tobin Lines Up Another Bengals Draft: 'We're Pretty Flexible To Taking Guys For The Future'

After a third straight bountiful free agency and back-to-back drafts featuring franchise record-breakers, the Bengals are looking at using their latest first-round pick in 33 years on depth.

NFL Draft Thoughts: Cincinnati Bengals Focused on Defense After O-Line Reconstruction - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

NFL Draft Thoughts: Cincinnati Bengals Focused on Defense After O-Line Reconstruction

Chad Johnson wants to defend Higgins, Chase at Bengals training camp

Chad wants to come back one more time.

Around the League

Buccaneers restructure QB Tom Brady's contract to create $9M in cap space

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructured Tom Brady's contract to clear cap space ahead of next week's draft, turning his base salary into a signing bonus and adding voidable years, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, April 22

Safety Terrell Edmunds is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $2.5 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney could be available in a trade, source says

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney could be available in a trade, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

NFL will play two afternoon games and a prime-time contest on Christmas Day for 1st time

The NFL will have three games on Dec. 25 for the first time: two in the afternoon on CBS and Fox, followed by a prime-time contest on NBC.

Veteran safety Earl Thomas, who last played in 2019, seeks to resume NFL career

Seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who last played for Baltimore in 2019 and who turns 33 in May, told ESPN that he wants to resume his NFL career this season.