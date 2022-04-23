Report: Bengals had interest in Terrell Edmunds

As the offseason has progressed, it has been no secret that the Cincinnati Bengals have interest in adding to their defensive backfield.

Many think they will address that in the NFL Draft next week, but it appears they still had veteran players on their radar. In fact, they at least had interest in bringing in a defensive back from their rival, the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Per Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals showed interest in former first-rounder Terrell Edmunds.

This is now done. Dolphins, Bengals were among teams in mix RT @JFowlerESPN: Former first-round pick Terrell Edmunds is expected to re-sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per source. Barring late change of plan, four-year starter back in the fold as Steelers approach the draft. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 22, 2022

Ultimately, Edumds resigned in Pittsburgh, so Cincinnati can plan to face him twice this coming season. The interest, however is a bit intriguing.

With the uncertainty around surrounding Jessie Bates III and Vonn Bell playing on an expiring contract, Duke Tobin and company could have been trying to strike on a player with a seemingly low market value as a security blanket.

On the other hand, the retirement of Ricardo Allen and lack of a replacement could have had the team simply looking to fill that role. Brandon Wilson, who is coming off of a season-ending knee injury is on the depth chart as a safety, but his main impact has come in the return game.

Edmunds fits the mold for what the Bengals will look for in a defensive back. With good size, athleticism and the ability to play different positions across the defensive backfield, he is not only the type of free agent you’d expect to see them target, but it is an indicator of the type of safety they may target in the draft.

The Bengals didn’t pull off stealing another starter from a division rival, but they may have tipped their cap on what they’re looking for next week.