Bengals News (4/24): Mulling Jonah Williams' option

“I don’t view us as having immediate starter needs,” said Cincinnati Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin in Friday’s briefing with the Cincinnati media in the run-up to Thursday night’s No. 31 pick.

The Bengals currently have five former Ohio State players on their roster, tied with the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions for the most of any team in the NFL – and that’s not even including Joe Burrow, Keandre Jones and Noah Spence, who also played at Ohio State before finishing their college careers elsewhere.

Williams, the 11th overall pick in 2019, was the team’s best lineman last season at left tackle. For now, the 2022 season is his final year under contract at a cap hit of roughly $5.6 million.

Cincinnati Bengals legends Ken Anderson and Ken Riley might have a better chance than ever to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame thanks to a temporary changeup in the selection process

Many of those deals could happen on Day 1, with both the Saints and Chiefs holding enough draft capital to climb up the board if they choose, while teams like the Falcons, Panthers and Seahawks could make a move for a quarterback. You can see how some of those possibilities play out in my previous mock drafts.

The 2022 draft class might lack some of the sizzle that drives up TV ratings, but the NFL scouting community is excited about the overall depth and talent of the group. Teams looking for impact players in the early rounds should be able to identify plenty of blue-chip prospects at every position except quarterback.

The 2022 NFL Draft offers yet another pool of potential franchise quarterbacks. Before we welcome those prospects into the club, let’s take stock of where we stand today. Marc Sessler has updated his rankings of each QB draft class since the turn of the millennium. Last offseason’s rankings have been altered to reflect a scenery-shifting 2021 campaign.