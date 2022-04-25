Bengals had virtual meeting with Oregon State WR Trevon Bradford

The NFL Draft is quickly approaching and the Cincinnati Bengals have continued to formulate their plan. Attending workouts, hosting meetings and meeting virtually with prospects have been the major focus of the organization for the last month.

That trend continued on the Monday before the draft, as they held a virtual meeting with Oregon State wideout Trevon Bradford. Bradford, a redshirt senior, played 52 games for the Beavers and was a Pro Football Focus All Pac-12 honoree this past season.

Source: Oregon State wide receiver Trevon Bradford has an in-person meeting with the Cleveland Browns @PFN365 https://t.co/pCJ6bm3E21 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 8, 2022

While the wide receiver room in Cincinnati is talented, it is a bit top-heavy, without much depth behind the likes of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. With the loss of Auden Tate, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see the team look at options to fill out the bottom half of the depth chart.

Bradford doesn’t have gaudy college stats, but he is a versatile player who has been heralded for his competitiveness, positivity and energy. In the NFL, players with those traits typically catch on and find some sort of role on a team.

For what it’s worth, late-round selections out of Oregon State at the wide receiver position have worked out pretty well for the Bengals in the past (looking at you, Chad Johnson and T.J. Houshmandzadeh).