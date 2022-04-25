Tee Higgins injury update

The Cincinnati Bengals will begin offseason workouts in the first week of May, but one important player will be sidelined.

During his Monday pre-draft press conference, head coach Zac Taylor revealed that wide receiver Tee Higgins is not expected to take part in OTAs while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.

“Don’t expect him (Higgins) to be part of the offseason (workouts),” Taylor said.

Back in March, Higgins had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It’s believed to be the same shoulder he hurt early in the regular season that led to him missing two games, both being wins over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars. He also sat out the Week 18 loss to the Cleveland Browns along with most of the other big-name starters.

In just 14 regular-season games, Higgins hauled in 74 passes for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. He then caught 18 balls for 309 yards and two scores in four postseason games.

Including the NFL playoffs, Higgins topped 100+ receiving yards in six of his final 10 games.

It’s unfortunate that Higgins won’t get to do OTAs since this is the first full offseason quarterback Joe Burrow will have in his NFL career.

Still, it doesn’t look like Higgins is in danger of missing regular-season games, though he could still be sidelined when training camp opens. Labrum repairs typically take around 4-6 months to heal from.

Here’s to hoping Higgins is able to return for at least part of training camp as he looks to have a career season in Year 3.