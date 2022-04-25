Draft buzz suggests the Bengals are trending toward CB or OL with 31st pick

For the first time since 2019, the Cincinnati Bengals will make its first round selection of the NFL Draft outside the top 10 as they’ll pick 31st after a surprise trip to Super Bowl 56.

Heading into Thursday’s draft, there’s a new report that the Bengals are trending toward taking either a cornerback or offensive lineman with the 31st overall selection.

Discussing rumors regarding each NFL team’s first round strategy, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer wrote, “The Bengals have done their homework on corners, and a number of the big-school types Cincinnati likes could be available in this range, with (Kyler) Gordon, Florida’s Kaiir Elam and Clemson’s Andrew Booth being potential options. But I wouldn’t rule out the team doubling down again on the offensive line, even after bringing in Alex Cappa and La’el Collins. Especially if someone like Iowa C Tyler Linderbaum is there.”

Cornerback makes perfect sense for the Bengals. The team did not add one during free agency, and despite bringing back the up and down Eli Apple and Tre Flowers, the team has a clear need for depth at the position.

As Breer mentioned, Washington’s Kyler Gordon, Elam from Florida and Booth from Clemson make a lot of sense with other names to watch being Auburn’s Roger McCreary and USTA’s Tariq Woolen.

While the Bengals added interior offensive line depth at guard with Cappa and Ted Karras and a starting offensive tackle in Collins, the team still has not added a center which is why Linderbaum or perhaps Memphis’ Dylan Parham, who can play center or guard, could be options.

While other positions of need include tight end and defensive tackle, be prepared for a cornerback or offensive lineman to be the pick come Thursday night if reports turn out accurate.