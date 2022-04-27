Over the past few seasons, if there’s been one main concern for the Cincinnati Bengals, it’s been the team’s offensive line.

The transition to prioritizing the line started with the team selecting former Ohio State center Billy Price, who was drafted 21st overall in the 2018 NFL Draft. Price is no longer on the team, having been traded for B.J. Hill prior to last season.

The Bengals then knew they again needed to address the line and used their first-round pick on Alabama tackle Jonah Williams, who missed the entire 2019 season with a torn labrum. Williams was the 10th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

He’s been a two-year starter since missing his rookie season. Having been a first-round pick, the question is now looming large if the Bengals should exercise Williams’ fifth-year option as he enters his fourth season in the NFL.

Williams is 24 years old and will be owed $12 million in guaranteed money in 2023.

“We’re still talking through that,” Duke Tobin, Director of Player Personnel said at his pre-draft press conference. “That’s something that we have in front of us, and we’re aware of it.”

Zac Taylor added this at his own pre-draft presser:

“I think Jonah is an ascending player. I thought he got better every week. Happy to have him.”

It certainly sounds like the Bengals value their current left tackle. The question now becomes: How much do they value him?

Is Williams worth that eight-figure extension? While Williams did manage to start 16 games last season, he was in just 10 through his first two years. Williams received a 77.1 overall PFF score, having played in 1,044 snaps, the 19th most.

With that in mind, let’s see your thoughts. Do you think Williams is worth extending for a fifth year at that price point, and what will actually happen? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Poll Will the Bengals exercise Jonah Williams’ fifth-year option? Of course, a key cornerstone

Nah, too much money vote view results 81% Of course, a key cornerstone (608 votes)

18% Nah, too much money (142 votes) 750 votes total Vote Now

