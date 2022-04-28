How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft and pre-draft open thread

The 2022 NFL draft starts this week, and the Cincinnati Bengals will have the 31st overall pick after their run to the Super Bowl last season.

Unlike last year, there isn’t a clear two-man debate on who the Bengals should draft with their first-round selection. Instead, there are a lot of different ways that the Bengals could go when they finally get on the clock late Thursday night.

However, there is a lot more to the draft than the first round. So after the Bengals make one of the final picks Thursday night, there will be a lot more to unfold throughout the entire three-day process.

Here are some reminders for when each night of the draft starts, what picks the Bengals will have, and how you can watch.

Day 1, Round 1:

When: Thursday, April 28th at 8:00 P.M. EST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Bengals’ picks: The Bengals will have the 31st overall pick

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Day 2, Rounds 2 and 3:

When: Friday, April 29th at 7:00 P.M. EST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network.

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Bengals’ picks: The Bengals will have picks No. 63 and No. 95 overall

Day 3, Rounds 4-7:

When: Saturday, April 30th at 12:00 P.M. EST

How to watch: TV channel is ESPN, ABC, NFL Network

Online Stream: WatchESPN

Bengals’ picks: The Bengals will have picks No. 136, No. 174, No. 209, No. 226, and No. 252 overall

How much of the draft do you plan to watch this year, and who do you hope to see selected by the Bengals? Let us know in the comments section, which is today’s pre-draft open thread!