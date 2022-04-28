Bengals News (4/28): Teams Cincinnati could trade back with

Cincinnati Bengals Media Mock Draft

The Bengals contingent is huddled in the Paul Brown Stadium draft room holding the No. 31 pick of the AFC champions, the next-to-last choice of a round that figures to last about four hours. Given their low position in a draft that has been characterized as "mysterious," "murky," and without a dominant player or quarterback, a trade out of the round and back into Friday's 7 p.m. second round is always possible.

Inside The Drafting Of Isaac Curtis And How He Helped The Bengals Change The Game

Curtis will be a first draft choice … I feel he would really be something with a strong-armed QB throwing the ball to him. He scored a touchdown today when he had to jump with a cornerback in the end zone on a terrible, slow motor shot … Curtis is surprisingly physical. He's an effective blocker. I would be satisfied if he was our top pick."

What time will Bengals make 31st pick in 1st round of 2022 NFL draft?

On paper, technically, the draft “starts” at 8 p.m. ET and each team gets “10 minutes” to make a pick. Using these numbers, the Bengals project to hit the podium around roughly 11:30 p.m. ET. That’s what the team seems to expect based on messaging about draft parties, etc.

2022 NFL Draft: Cincinnati Bengals sitting pretty in Las Vegas

The Draft is tonight. This can’t be helped. The Bengals are in the catbird position of absolutely needing nearly nothing. Another O-lineman, of course. And no NFL team now can have too many credible cornerbacks. That applies here, too, with Allen, Brady, Mahomes and Prescott on the schedule, as well as Jackson and Watson twice.

3 weaknesses the Bengals need to address in the 2022 NFL Draft

The team possesses a variety of strong key players. Young players, like Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd are signed under rookie contracts, guaranteeing their spot in the line-up for a few more seasons to come.

Chris Simms Weighs in on Tyler Linderbaum's Fit With the Cincinnati Bengals

"Take him. Get it off the board. If he's there on the board run to the podium and give the ticket," Simms said on Dave Lapham's podcast. "It's Jason Kelce-ish as far as the athlete. You're not gonna find a center as athletic as this guy," Simms continued. "And then you go 'well he's 294 pounds, is he gonna be strong enough?' Nobody every really pushes him back, he's phenomenal in all areas."

3 teams who might want to trade with the Bengals for pick 31

The Washington Commanders could go in many directions in this years’ draft. After trading for Carson Wentz, it seems as if their quarterback situation is at least settled for this upcoming season, but don’t rule out this team wanting to take a quarterback in the first round.

2022 NFL Draft preview: Big weekend for Bengals, Bearcats

This years draft will span three days: The first round will take place on Thursday, April 28, the second and third rounds will be held on Friday, April 29 and the final rounds, four through seven, will commence on Saturday, April 30.

Around the league

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers trade up for lone Round 1 QB

With 2022 NFL Draft just hours away, here's my final mock before Round 1 kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. As always, I am projecting where I believe players will go, not necessarily where I think they should go.

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2019 NFL Draft

The deadline for NFL teams to exercise the fifth-year option on the rookie contracts for 2019 first-round picks is Monday, May 2. Seahawks tight end Noah Fant was the first from that class to have his option officially picked up.

Darren Waller says Raiders told him 'there's no trade that's going to happen'

Rumblings surfaced Monday of potential trade talks between the Las Vegas Raiders and Green Bay Packers that included Waller. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took to social media and opined that there was no chance his tight end was headed to Wisconsin. The QB's take is apparently in line with what Waller has been told by the organization.

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 4.0: Steelers, Lions select QBs; Cowboys pick WR

With the 2022 NFL Draft set to kick off on Thursday in Las Vegas at 8 p.m. ET, here's my final projection for Round 1.