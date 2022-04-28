Bengals land Daxton Hill with 31st pick in NFL Draft

With the No. 31 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have selected Michigan Wolverines safety Daxton Hill.

Hill, one of the top safeties in this year’s NFL Draft, was widely regarded as a first-round pick. ESPN had him ranked 18th overall coming into the draft, so getting him at 31 is great value.

This past season, the 21-year-old Hill registered 69 total tackles, two interceptions, 4.5 tackles for loss, eight pas deflections and one fumble recovery. He can play safety and slot cornerback, so he figures to play a heavy amount of snaps this season, even with Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell getting the majority of safety snaps.

This marks the first time since 2004 the Bengals’ top pick came later than 24th overall. This is also just the fifth time in franchise history the Bengals had the 31st pick. The other four times saw them land Carl Pickens, Bill Bergey, Ickey Woods and Kirby Criswell.

So, outside of Criswell, the 31st pick has been very kind to the Bengals. Here’s top hoping that stays true this time around.

Tonight was a great way to kick off the Bengals’ 2022 draft class.

Bengals draft picks 2022

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan

Round 2, Pick No. 63

Round 3, Pick No. 95

Round 4, Pick No. 136

Round 5, Pick No. 174

Round 6, Pick No. 209

Round 7, Pick No. 226

Round 7, Pick No. 252

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

TE, CB, OG, DT, DE

