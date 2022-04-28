It’s finally here. The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 8 pm ET in Las Vegas.

The AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals will be drafting closer to midnight, as they won’t go on the clock until pick No. 31. I don’t think anyone’s complaining about being one of the final two picks of Round 1 since it typically means you made the Super Bowl.

But after coming up short in the big game, the Bengals hope to land another game-changing player that will help them get over the hump when next season rolls around.

Will the Bengals opt for a cornerback in Round 1? Could they go defensive tackle? Is tight end an option this early? You certainly can’t fault them if they go with an offensive lineman to better protect Joe Burrow.

Regardless of the direction they go, there’s no doubt the future is still extremely bright for the Bengals.

Here is a refresher for watching and following tonight’s action.

Time to rock.

Who Dey!