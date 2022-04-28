Ravens trade Marquise Brown to Cardinals right after Titans deal A.J. Brown to Eagles

Well, the Cincinnati Bengals won’t have to deal with Marquise Brown any longer, as he’s headed out West.

To be fair, Brown was never a true threat against the Bengals, totaling 124 yards as the Ravens' No. 1 receiver in two games against Cincinnati. He’ll now be playing for the Arizona Cardinals. The Ravens traded for the No. 23 overall pick, dealing both Brown and pick No. 100, per Field Yates.

Right after the Cardinals traded for Brown, A.J. Brown was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles for the No. 18 overall pick and another third-round pick. That means the Bengals won’t have to face Brown when they face Tennessee this season.

Let’s just say some aren’t thrilled about what Arizona is doing to enhance its receiving corps.

this is insane



within minutes of each other:



Cards get Marquise Brown for pick 23



Eagles get AJ Brown for pick 18 and a 3rd



what are the Cardinals doing — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 29, 2022

A.J. Brown is considered one of the NFL’s better receivers. In theory, the Cardinals should’ve looked to pair a few extra assets to get the better Brown, but they didn’t and the gap in talent looks quite embarrassing.

However, Marquise Brown has had highly successful seasons in a run-heavy offense, so there could be some potential for him to blow up behind the Kyler Murray-led offense. The future is yet to be seen, so it still could turn out well for Arizona.