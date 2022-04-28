Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn’t happy after Round 1 moves

The Baltimore Ravens had one heck of first round. They started by landing the draft's top safety, Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, at pick No. 14.

Baltimore then moved back into the first round via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals by sending wide receiver Marquise Brown and a third round selection to the desert. They eventually traded back to ultimately draft Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum at pick No. 25.

On paper, it seems like Baltimore is walking away from Thursday night with two of the best players in this draft. However, the team’s quarterback isn’t happy. This was Lamar Jackson’s tweet moments after the Linderbaum selection was made.

Wtf — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

Jackson had also previously expressed issue with the trade of Brown itself roughly 40 minutes prior to the pick at 25.

Lamar Jackson isn’t too happy about the Hollywood Brown trade pic.twitter.com/qcy1UE9bIe — PFF (@PFF) April 29, 2022

It is safe to say Jackson doesn’t mind hiding he is a bit upset. It is also worth noting that Jackson doesn’t have a contract going past 2022, but the Ravens would be quick to franchise tag the quarterback before ever letting him hit the open market. There is also plenty of time for Jackson to come around on these picks despite them not being incredibly sexy combined with losing his favorite wide receiver.