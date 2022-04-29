 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Daxton Hill to Bengals

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Bengals landing Michigan DB Daxton Hill

It was a bit of mixed emotions after the Bengals selected one of the best athletes in the NFL.

By PatrickJudis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 Michigan at Nebraska Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals had quite the wait picking at No. 31 following their Super Bowl appearance. We watched plenty of fan favorite targets like Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis coming off the board.

However, Cincinnati ended up with one of the draft’s best athletes in Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill.

It is safe to say that Hill’s selection does bring up some questions from fans. Especially when they see safety by his name. The Bengal’s two current starting safeties aren’t under contract past this season. The more noteworthy being Jessie Bates, who has been one of the top safeties since being drafted.

It is completely valid to question what the future holds for Cincinnati and Bates. You almost have to until either a long-term deal is struck or Bates moves on. However, Hill has an athletic profile that gives him enough versatility that he won’t be wasted if the team and Bates ultimately work out a deal.

It appears the Bengals have secured themselves a player who could prove to be invaluable if he pans out. We have found that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo loves mixing up looks with his defense. Hill’s ability to cover a couple different roles makes it even easier to throw off opposing quarterbacks.

To finish off this hype train, we will take a look at a couple of highlights that show off Hill’s versatility and playmaking ability. Here is to hoping he and Bates get to wreak havoc on opposing offenses for years to come.

If you want to check out our podcasts, including all of our Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! Who Dey Baby!

In This Stream

Cincinnati Bengals in the 2022 NFL Draft: Everything to know

View all 72 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...