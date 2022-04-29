Twitter reactions to Bengals landing Michigan DB Daxton Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals had quite the wait picking at No. 31 following their Super Bowl appearance. We watched plenty of fan favorite targets like Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and Purdue pass rusher George Karlaftis coming off the board.

However, Cincinnati ended up with one of the draft’s best athletes in Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill.

Dax Hill got a 79 tape grade from me (fringe first round) and his RAS was a 9.05 and production profile in the 99th percentile. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 29, 2022

It is safe to say that Hill’s selection does bring up some questions from fans. Especially when they see safety by his name. The Bengal’s two current starting safeties aren’t under contract past this season. The more noteworthy being Jessie Bates, who has been one of the top safeties since being drafted.

Daxton Hill is a hell of a player, but the JB3 stuff is about to be a whole thing — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 29, 2022

Should’ve just traded back



Fine prospect, but you either drafted a player at a non premium position, potentially forcing one of your best players out, or you drafted a project CB when 2 much more polished CBs were available. https://t.co/aRpHcgojcU — Jay R (@JayRBP) April 29, 2022

It is completely valid to question what the future holds for Cincinnati and Bates. You almost have to until either a long-term deal is struck or Bates moves on. However, Hill has an athletic profile that gives him enough versatility that he won’t be wasted if the team and Bates ultimately work out a deal.

daxton hill is ricardo allen this year and probably vonn bell next year. — John Sheeran (@John__Sheeran) April 29, 2022

I wouldn’t panic and think this means the end of Jessie Bates regardless of what you’re hearing .



Hill is extremely versatile and can play corner which the Bengals have a need at.



Both safeties are free agents after this season!



R E L A X — Malik Wright (@Wrightreportt) April 29, 2022

No, Dax Hill was better in the box and covering the slot imo https://t.co/HP18UuLOah — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 29, 2022

It appears the Bengals have secured themselves a player who could prove to be invaluable if he pans out. We have found that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo loves mixing up looks with his defense. Hill’s ability to cover a couple different roles makes it even easier to throw off opposing quarterbacks.

Embrace position-less defenders with the athletic profile like Daxton Hill.



He'll be a chess piece for Lou Anarumo https://t.co/4sGHAykEBV — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) April 29, 2022

Bengals got a couple of ball hawks in the middle of the secondary now, Daxton Hill and Jessie Bates — ✈️ (@ClubAntt) April 29, 2022

Zac and Lou meeting the media after drafting Michigan safety Dax Hill.



Lou: “His measurables are great. The more speed we have on the field the better.” #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/cIHHRYl8ih — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) April 29, 2022

To finish off this hype train, we will take a look at a couple of highlights that show off Hill’s versatility and playmaking ability. Here is to hoping he and Bates get to wreak havoc on opposing offenses for years to come.

Daxton Hill is certainly an interesting weapon to plug into the #Bengals defense.



Interested to see how Lou Anarumo rolls him out. No secret that the Bengals love to play with 3 safeties. pic.twitter.com/4r6v7er1jj — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 29, 2022

My favorite Dax Hill play pic.twitter.com/lM7MRLhUOK — Matt Minich (@CoachMinich) April 29, 2022

