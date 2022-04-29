Bengals Day 2 NFL Mock Draft roundup

In the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals took the best available player with the No. 31 pick. That just so happened to be Daxton Hill, a safety from the University of Michigan.

Elite drafting and free agency decisions over the past few years allowed the Bengals not to be handicapped as they entered the Draft. Hill was absolutely the right pick and should be a stud at the highest level.

Moving forward, the Bengals currently have the 63rd and 95th overall picks in the second and third rounds. I expect them to target cornerback and offensive line with the former being the greater need for Cincinnati.

Not involved in any of the numerous Day 1 trades, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them slide or down in Day 2. With that in mind, let’s dive into who analysts think Cincinnati may consider with both their Day 2 picks.

I will note: Jelani Woods is looking like the most popular pick for the Bengals in Day 2.

No. 63 Cam Jurgens, IOL, Nebraska

After Joe Burrow was sacked a total of 70 times through the playoffs last year, the Bengals made several upgrades to their offensive line this offseason. Although they signed Ted Karras to play center, it wouldn’t surprise me if they considered Jurgens here.

No. 95 Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

No. 63 Sam Willams, EDGE, Ole Miss

It would be nice to get a decent part of the offensive line here, but the defense needs a few more playmakers. An edge rusher with Williams’ skills would work in the rotation.

No. 95 Luke Goedeke, G, Central Michigan

No. 63 Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

No. 95 Cam Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

No. 63 Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

No. 95 Josh Ezeudu, G, North Carolina

No. 63 Cameron Thomas, EDGE, San Diego State

The Bengals need some situational pass-rush help behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard. Thomas continues to rise up boards as a well-rounded prospect.

No. 95 John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

The Bengals also need to replenish their interior rotation with multiple bodies and Ridgeway is a classic run stuffer.

No. 63 Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

No. 95 Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia