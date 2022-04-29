32 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft have come and gone. Nine offensive linemen, six receivers, but just one quarterback are off the board as we head into Rounds 2 and 3.
After making Daxton Hill the newest member of their secondary, the Cincinnati Bengals might dip their toes in that position group again Friday night. They still have a needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, interior offensive line, and maybe a pass-catcher or two. Barring any trades, they have the 63rd and 95th picks this evening—the 31st pick in both rounds.
While Hill didn’t fill a huge immediate need for them, he was one of the very best players available at the time. If the Bengals want to go that route again, these are the players to watch for (maybe excluding the quarterbacks).
Here are 31 of the best players available entering Round 2 of the NFL Draft
- Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
- Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
- Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
- Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
- Logan Hall, DT, Houston
- Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
- Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
- David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
- Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
- George Pickens, WR, Georgia
- Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut
- Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
- Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
- Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
- Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State
- Bernard Raimann, T, Central Michigan
- DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M
- Matt Corrall, QB, Ole Miss
- Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA
- Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
- Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
- Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
- Christian Watson, WE, North Dakota State
- Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina
- Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
- Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska
- Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma
- Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska
- Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois
- Josh Pascal, EDGE, Kentucky
Who do you want the Bengals to select in the second round? Let us know in the comments!
