32 picks of the 2022 NFL Draft have come and gone. Nine offensive linemen, six receivers, but just one quarterback are off the board as we head into Rounds 2 and 3.

After making Daxton Hill the newest member of their secondary, the Cincinnati Bengals might dip their toes in that position group again Friday night. They still have a needs at cornerback, defensive tackle, interior offensive line, and maybe a pass-catcher or two. Barring any trades, they have the 63rd and 95th picks this evening—the 31st pick in both rounds.

While Hill didn’t fill a huge immediate need for them, he was one of the very best players available at the time. If the Bengals want to go that route again, these are the players to watch for (maybe excluding the quarterbacks).

Here are 31 of the best players available entering Round 2 of the NFL Draft

Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Logan Hall, DT, Houston

Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Travis Jones, DT, Connecticut

Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Bernard Raimann, T, Central Michigan

DeMarvin Leal, DT, Texas A&M

Matt Corrall, QB, Ole Miss

Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

Christian Watson, WE, North Dakota State

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma

Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska

Kerby Joseph, S, Illinois

Josh Pascal, EDGE, Kentucky

