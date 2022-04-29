A look at 5 potential Round 2 targets for the Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have already had an interesting Draft.

After a run to the Super Bowl that was far from lucky, a team bursting with talent said it could go in a lot of different directions with its first round pick, and did just that.

Taking Daxton Hill is precisely what best player available looks like. As John Sheeran wrote, he is a tremendous athlete with great versatility. Long-term, he looks to replace Vonn Bell (not Jessie Bates).

Again, this wasn’t a position of need, which means Cincinnati will, at some point, fill those gaps later in the Draft.

So here are some of their best options:

Andrew Booth, CB, Clemson - If he is there by pick 63, Booth is probably going to the Bengals. We know they’re interested in him based on Dave Lapham’s pre-Draft conversations. Further, he is a great prospect with only injury concerns that pushed him out of Round One.

Logan Hall, DT, Houston - He’s built like a DE but plays inside. Somehow, despite being 6’6”, Hall is excellent at getting under pads and disrupting. He’d get on the field immediately and fill the big hole vacated by Larry Ogunjobi.

We discuss Hall and Booth in the video below:

Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State - A capable blocker with the speed and size to make catches down the field, McBride is probably the best tight end prospect available. We talk about his ability in the video below:

Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington - A good tackler with playmaking ability in zone, Gordon’s concern is related to taking too many risks. And his lack of long speed (4.52 40-yard dash) could prolong his slide even further.

Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma - A good pass rusher with ample explosion to his game, Winfrey could give the Bengals a big boost inside. But a lack of production against the run could discourage Cincinnati from taking him.

