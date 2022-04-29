WATCH Duke Tobin, Zac Taylor and Daxton Hill celebrate draft call

As is tradition, immediately before selecting Daxton Hill with the 31st overall pick, the Cincinnati Bengals’ head coach, Zac Taylor, gave him a call to let him know he was their man.

Hill, a star defensive back with the Michigan Wolverines, was in Tulsa, Oklahoma with family and friends. When Taylor gave him the good news, Hill’s response was:

“I’m juiced up. I’m excited for the opportunity. Appreciate it.”

His loved ones then gave him a round of applause.

Meanwhile, applause broke out in the Bengals’ war room. Taylor and Duke Tobin had huge smiles on their faces as members of the front office gave enthusiastic handshakes. One scout, Andrew Johnson, smacked Tobin’s hand on account of his excitement. In short, there is no way this was the Bengals making a pick out of desperation. They really, really wanted Hill.

Watch the video below:

Dreams ➡ Reality The moment @daxhill5 got the call.#RuleTheDraft | #RuleTheJungle



Watch Rounds 2-3 at 7:00 PM ET on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/wdGn957JTp — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 29, 2022

What's next for the management team? Will they land another defensive back in Andrew Booth? Or maybe defensive lineman Logan Hill will fall to them?

