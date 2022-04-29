Bengals exercise fifth-year option on Jonah Williams

The Cincinnati Bengals have exercised the fifth-year option of left tackle Jonah Williams. He is now under contract through the 2023 season.

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport broke the news first on Friday.

The Bengals have yet to officially make an announcement.

New fifth-year options picked up: #Packers Darnell Savage, Rashan Gary, #Bengals OT Jonah Williams, #Panthers pass-rusher Brian Burns, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2022

The fifth-year option is set to be worth $12.6 million in 2023, though the Bengals will obviously attempt to get a long-term extension done before that season begins.

Williams was originally the 11th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft after a standout career with the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, he missed his entire rookie season due to a labrum tear in his shoulder suffered in offseason workouts. He did eventually return to practice toward the end of the season but did not appear in any games.

In 2020, Williams was limited to 10 games, all starts, due to neck and leg injuries. He finished the year with a respectable 70.1 Pro Football Focus Grade.

This past season, Williams started 16 games in the regular season and all four playoff games while earning a standout 77.1 PFF grade. He was a healthy scratch for the regular-season finale at Cleveland as most of the starting offense was rested that day, so he effectively played a full season after missing 22 games due to injury in the previous two years.

The Bengals’ left tackle spot is now secure for at least two more years.