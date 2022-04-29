Analyzing the Bengals taking Cam Taylor-Britt with 60th pick

As the Cincinnati Bengals’ second-round pick approached and Nebraska Cornhuskers cornerback back Cam Taylor-Britt remained on the board, they finally reached a point where they couldn’t wait any longer.

Not willing to risk losing their targeted player at the last second, the Bengals traded the 63rd overall pick and their sixth-round pick to move up three spots and take Taylor-Britt with the 60th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft.

What Taylor-Britt brings to the Bengals

The Bengals loved the reports that they got on the consistent energy that Taylor-Britt brought to every practice at Nebraska. In fact, he was compared to another Cornhusker turned Bengals, Stanley Morgan Jr.

Over the past few years, the Bengals have rebuilt their defense. During that process, they have prioritized one thing: Tackling.

There is no position where that is more true than defensive back. Taylor-Britt stands out as a good tackler. He also has many other qualities that defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo covets in a cornerback. He has excellent speed, the desired length for the position, and fantastic man-coverage skills.

Why the Bengals picked Taylor-Britt

The Bengals have tried to solidify the cornerback position through free agency over the past two seasons. They found success with the acquisition of Chidobe Awuzie, but unfortunately multiple injuries prevented Trae Waynes from being the answer on the other side of the field.

Eli Apple did an admirable job filling in during the team’s Super Bowl run last season, but he isn’t the long term answer they are looking for. Taylor-Britt will challenge Apple for a starting role in 2022.

Regardless of the outcome of that position battle, both will play a key role next season. Due to the nature of the modern game, defenses routinely run packages with six or seven defensive backs. That is a big reason why the Bengals acquired safety Dax Hill in the first round and added Taylor-Britt with their very next pick.

