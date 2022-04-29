 clock menu more-arrow no yes
NFL Draft Day 2 open thread

Back at it!

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, as the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to make two selections in Rounds 2-3.

After getting Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill in Round 1, look for the Bengals to address some combination of offensive line/defensive tackle/cornerback/tight end tonight.

Here is a refresher for watching and following tonight’s action.

How to watch and Stream NFL Draft Rounds 2-3

Let’s keep this party rocking.

Who Dey!

