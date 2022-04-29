Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft kicks off tonight, as the Cincinnati Bengals are slated to make two selections in Rounds 2-3.
After getting Michigan Wolverines defensive back Daxton Hill in Round 1, look for the Bengals to address some combination of offensive line/defensive tackle/cornerback/tight end tonight.
Here is a refresher for watching and following tonight’s action.
How to watch and Stream NFL Draft Rounds 2-3
- Start Time: Friday, April 29th at 7 pm ET.
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada (read more here).
- TV Channel: Tonight’s broadcasts feature ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.
- Online Stream: WatchESPN or use a free trial of fuboTV.
- Bengals Round 2-3 Picks: The Bengals currently have the 63rd and 95th picks for Day 2.
Let’s keep this party rocking.
Who Dey!
