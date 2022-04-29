Bengals trade up with Bills to get Cam Taylor-Britt in NFL Draft

With the 60th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have landed Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt.

The Bengals originally held the 63rd pick but traded up with the Buffalo Bills to make sure they got Taylor-Britt, who was actually a popular name for Cincinnati coming into Day 2.

To get the pick, the Bengals gave up picks 63 and 209 (Round 6) to the Bills, who then took Georgia Bulldogs running back James Cooker with the 63rd pick.

This past season as a redshirt junior, Taylor-Britt recorded 51 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 11 pass deflections, one sack, and one interception while allowing just 35 completions on 66 targets for 351 yards, three touchdowns, and one pick. He was a Second-Team All-Big Ten pick in each of the past two seasons.

Britt started games at cornerback and safety during his college career, though he’s projected to be a corner at the NFL level, the position he played mostly the last two years.

Like first-round pick Daxton Hill, Taylor-Britt is a versatile piece Lou Anarumo can move around this defense to ensure he gets on the field early and often next season.

Look for Britt to challenge Eli Apple for the second starting boundary corner spot opposite of Chidobe Awuzie this fall.

Bengals draft picks 2022

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan Wolverines

Round 2, Pick No. 60: Cam Taylor-Britt

Round 3, Pick No. 95

Round 4, Pick No. 136

Round 5, Pick No. 174

Round 7, Pick No. 226

Round 7, Pick No. 252

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

TE, OG, DT, DE

