Bengals snag Zach Carter with 95th pick in NFL Draft

With the 95th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals have selected Florida Gators defensive lineman Zach Carter. This makes the Bengals 3/3 in drafting defensive players in this year’s draft.

As a senior this past season in Gainesville, the 6-foot-4, 282-pound Carter recorded 31 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble in 12 games.

In 2020, Carter racked up 35 tackles, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, two pass deflections and one fumble recovery in 11 games.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Carter to Adrian Clayborn and projected him as a fourth-round pick.

Carter played on the end and interior of Florida’s defensive line, though the Bengals are listing him as a defensive tackle. Look for him to play both spots, as Lou Anrarmou cited his versatility as part of why the Bengals took him here.

The Cincinnati Bengals pick Florida Edge Zachary Carter at No. 95 overall.



SIXTEEN sacks since 2018 (5th among SEC Edges) pic.twitter.com/lPB98oL3v9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2022

Bengals draft picks 2022

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Daxton Hill, DB, Michigan Wolverines

Round 2, Pick No. 60: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Round 3, Pick No. 95 Zach Carter, DT, Florida Gators

Round 4, Pick No. 136

Round 5, Pick No. 174

Round 7, Pick No. 226

Round 7, Pick No. 252

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

TE, OG, DE

Day 2 NFL Draft schedule: 7 pm ET, Friday, April 29th on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

Live Online Stream: WatchESPN and a free trial of fuboTV.

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Cincy Jungle comes loaded with the best Cincinnati Bengals links, news and analysis, and some other stuff. Got a link you think we should check out? Email us at cincyjungle@gmail.com, or find us on Twitter at @CincyJungle and on Facebook at Facebook.com/CincyJungle. And of course, WHO DEY!!!