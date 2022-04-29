Grade the pick: Bengals select Zachary Carter in Round 3

With the 95th pick, the Cincinnati Bengals decided to help address some depth on the defensive line, as they chose Zach Carter by way of the University of Florida Gators.

After a couple of solid picks to help out in the secondary through the first two rounds, the front office gives us the first wildcard pick for the team this season.

Seen as a Day 3 pick coming into this draft, Carter does bring positional versatility, as he is able to play inside or outside across the defensive-line. With some very limited pass-rush moves on tape, this pick really comes down to the effort and athletic traits that stand out among others.

With some good testing numbers to back up his athleticism, Carter is setting up to be a key developmental piece for Lou Anarumo’s defense in several spots across the front seven, especially as a three-tech pass rusher.

For the Gators last season, Carter totaled 31 total tackles (11.5 TFL) and 7.5 sacks. He also added two pass deflections and a forced fumble.

“I’m a versatile playmaker. I can line up anywhere and make plays anywhere rushing the passer and in the run game. I’m a disruptive defender,” said Carter after the pick to Charlie Goldsmith of the Enquirer.

Zac Taylor and Anarumo went for straight potential here, and if he hits, then Carter is going to make a living in the league for a long time with the traits he possesses. Give him some time to get his feet underneath him at the professional level, and there is a good chance he turns into a rotational piece throughout this upcoming season as well.

Might not have been the flashiest pick of the night, but this selection does have the chance to pay off well in the future.

How do you feel about this pick? Let us know in the poll and comment section below!