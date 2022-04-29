Twitter reactions to Bengals Day 2 selections

The Cincinnati Bengals spent Day 2 continuing to add athletic prospects on defense to go along with first-round selection Michigan safety Dax Hill.

The theme is extremely clear. This defense doesn’t want to get out paced by some of these AFC teams that have added a number of speedsters.

Here were some of the best reactions from Day 2 of the NFL draft:

Bengals move up!

It can not be overstated how rare of an instance it is to see Cincinnati move up in the NFL draft. You can count on two hands how many times it has ever happened in franchise history. So it is no surprise that when it was announced fans were excited.

HERE COMES DUKE TOBIN — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 30, 2022

DUKE TOBIN MASTERCLASS pic.twitter.com/YUs4TuPmVX — Garrett Garrido (@g_garrido1) April 30, 2022

Adding long-term depth at corner back

The Bengals added Hill in Round 1 who can end up being a chess piece that moves all around the defense, but they followed that up with Cam Taylor-Britt who will likely end up on the boundary.

His crazy athletic profile combined with the fact he doesn’t have to be tossed out into the fire of the NFL makes this selection a great one for immediate depth as well as the future. It is safe to say throwing the ball on Cincinnati isn’t going to be easy for a long time.

Seventh time Bengals have traded up in a draft and they get another Taylor who was a captain at Nebraska — Geoff Hobson (@GeoffHobsonCin) April 30, 2022

NO FLY ZONE — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) April 30, 2022

The Bengals secondary is a focus and I csnt be happier. Good value here and a player that fits exactly what they want. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) April 30, 2022

One of the closest athletic comparisons for Cam Taylor-Britt:



Former Bengals CB Johnathan Joseph pic.twitter.com/kgJl2AAd07 — Evan McPhillips (@emcphil) April 30, 2022

Bolstering interior pass rush

Cincinnati was left with a bit of a hole in the middle of their pass rush with Larry Ogunjobi leaving during free agency. They managed to retain B.J. Hill, but they still needed to add another rotational piece inside who can keep quarterbacks from stepping up.

In comes defensive lineman Zach Carter. Depending on who you talk to or where you look, you will hear he is a defensive end or defensive tackle. It seems like he is destined to be developed into a three-technique to rush in between the likes of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

Bengals go all defense in the first three rounds drafting Zach Carter out of Florida — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) April 30, 2022

Carter was our highest iDL remaining on the board. 90th overall. They picked him 95th.



He played DE but will kick inside and rush the passer in the NFL. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 30, 2022

Bengals are 3/3. Love it



Great offseason that honestly wasn’t that hard and they didn’t have to jump through many hoops



Crazy what happens when you commit and have a Super Bowl roster — Jake Sirkus (@JakeSirkus) April 30, 2022

Zach Carter’s a guy who I didn’t watch a ton of film on



He was a guy I wanted them to take mid day 3, but this feels like a reach. Especially with Winfrey on the board. — Jay R (@JayRBP) April 30, 2022

Zachary Carter is a 280 pound EDGE? Idk how we missed this the Bengals were always taking him. — Mike (@bengals_sans) April 30, 2022