Twitter reactions to Bengals Day 2 selections

The Bengals continued to add to their defense on Day 2, and they got a couple of very athletic prospects.

The Cincinnati Bengals spent Day 2 continuing to add athletic prospects on defense to go along with first-round selection Michigan safety Dax Hill.

The theme is extremely clear. This defense doesn’t want to get out paced by some of these AFC teams that have added a number of speedsters.

Here were some of the best reactions from Day 2 of the NFL draft:

Bengals move up!

It can not be overstated how rare of an instance it is to see Cincinnati move up in the NFL draft. You can count on two hands how many times it has ever happened in franchise history. So it is no surprise that when it was announced fans were excited.

Adding long-term depth at corner back

The Bengals added Hill in Round 1 who can end up being a chess piece that moves all around the defense, but they followed that up with Cam Taylor-Britt who will likely end up on the boundary.

His crazy athletic profile combined with the fact he doesn’t have to be tossed out into the fire of the NFL makes this selection a great one for immediate depth as well as the future. It is safe to say throwing the ball on Cincinnati isn’t going to be easy for a long time.

Bolstering interior pass rush

Cincinnati was left with a bit of a hole in the middle of their pass rush with Larry Ogunjobi leaving during free agency. They managed to retain B.J. Hill, but they still needed to add another rotational piece inside who can keep quarterbacks from stepping up.

In comes defensive lineman Zach Carter. Depending on who you talk to or where you look, you will hear he is a defensive end or defensive tackle. It seems like he is destined to be developed into a three-technique to rush in between the likes of Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard.

