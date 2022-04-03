Bengals News (4/3): Important dates to watch

Bengals re-sign Fred Johnson

The team announced on Tuesday that Johnson has signed on for another season in Cincinnati. Johnson received the original round tender, so he will make $2.433 million this season.

Browns being favored to win AFC North over Bengals is a total joke

Wouldn’t that make Cincinnati an easy pick to repeat as champs in their division this year? You’d think so, but WynnBET doesn’t see it that way, as they have the Browns as the betting favorite to win the AFC North in 2022 with +165 odds. The Bengals have the second-best odds with +210 odds and the Ravens are right behind with +220 odds.

Tyrann Mathieu pays ultimate compliment to 1 AFC QB

Mathieu had very high praise for Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow in a recent interview with The Jordy Culotta Show. Mathieu went as far as to compare Burrow to Tom Brady in terms of poise and composure after Burrow led the Bengals to two comeback wins over Mathieu’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2021.

Bengals show interest in Houston WR ahead of 2022 NFL draft

Herslow caught 36 passes for 480 yards and five touchdowns in his lone season with the Cougars. He ranked third in catches and yards and tied for second in touchdowns.

NFL free agency: Former Cincinnati Bengals who remain unsigned

Which…would make plenty of sense after adding a trio of offensive line upgrades, replacing a starting tight end, bringing back a starter at corner and doing some expected housekeeping moves like retaining Clark Harris and Stanley Morgan, among others.

5 free agents we can be glad the Cincinnati Bengals didn't sign

Coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and with Joe Burrow as the starting quarterback, the Cincinnati Bengals are turning into a place where free agents are looking to sign. The days of the organization saving money and not pursuing big names are over. The Bengals have created a winning culture that is willing to spend money.

Cincinnati Bengals to Workout Versatile Offensive Lineman Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

The Bengals are going to workout Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. The 21-year-old played all five offensive line spots for the Bulldogs, but will likely play guard at the next level.

Cincinnati Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

Given the fact that they played 21 games (including the postseason) in 2021, it's probably wise to give players as much time as possible, before bringing them back to Paul Brown Stadium.

Around the league

Patriots acquiring WR DeVante Parker from Dolphins in trade

The Miami Dolphins are trading veteran wide receiver DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round pick to the New England Patriots for a 2023 third-round selection, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per sources.

Frank Gore intends to retire with 49ers, join San Francisco front office

Gore has not played in the NFL since the 2020 season, when he tallied 742 total yards and two scores on 203 touches for the New York Jets, his fifth NFL team. Gore, a third-round pick in the 2005 draft, spent the first 10 years of his career in San Francisco, rushing for at least 1,000 yards in eight of those campaigns and being named to five Pro Bowls. Since then, the now-38-year-old back has played for Indianapolis, Miami, Buffalo and New York.

Colin Kaepernick throws at Michigan spring game, awaits 'door to open' for NFL return

The free-agent quarterback threw for around 15 minutes in a workout that was conducted by Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and broadcast live on Big Ten Network. Kaepernick ran the full gamut of throwing drills, from out routes to medium crossers to play-action deep balls. The workout concluded with Kaepernick connecting on a deep shot and embracing Harbaugh.

Tyreek Hill-infused Miami Dolphins poised to be NFL's Cinderella team in 2022

OK, yes, I kid. While the past few weeks of NFL roster shuffling have been utterly insane, I'm well aware of the real March Madness. In fact, I'm obsessed with it. And I'm pretty sure we just witnessed the single greatest Cinderella story in NCAA tournament history, courtesy of the Saint Peter's Peacocks.