After a wild week in Vegas, the 2022 NFL Draft concludes today with Rounds 4-7.
For the Cincinnati Bengals, the first two days have been all defense, so hopefully, the next four picks see them find more depth for the offensive line and tight end.
Here is what you need to know for the final day of the 2022 draft.
How to watch and Stream NFL Draft Rounds 4-7
- Start Time: Saturday, April 30th at 12 pm ET
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada (read more here)
- TV Channel: Today’s draft fun can be viewed on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.
- Online Stream: WatchESPN or use a free trial of fuboTV.
- Bengals Round 4-7 Picks: The Bengals currently have picks 136, 174, 226 and 252.
- Odds: Check out DraftKings Sportsbook for draft-related bets.
- Bengals Day 2 Mock Draft Roundup
- Bengals Draft Central
Let’s end this three-day party on a high note!
WHO DEY!!!
Loading comments...