Bengals Day 3 Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have already had a home-run draft by many standards. They were in a great position entering the draft, a situation that allowed them to take the prospect that they thought was the best overall player.

They did just that by adding defensive back Dax Hill from Michigan in the first round. Hill should be able to spell Vonn Bell, thrive in 3-safety sets and potentially play some slot corner as well. The Bengals stayed in that area with pick No. 63 which they traded up for.

They took Nebraska DB Cam Taylor-Britt, another versatile defensive back.

With their next pick at No. 95, the Bengals went to the offensive line with Zach Carter. The goal for Carter is to aid the team as they lost DT Larry Ogunjobi. That will be a big hole to fill.

The Bengals currently have 4 Day 3 picks. Those picks are No. 136 and No. 174 in the fourth and fifth round and then two 7th-round picks, No. 226 and No. 252.

Let’s dive into a few names that make sense for the Bengals at those spots.

No. 136 — Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State

The Bengals lost CJ Ozumah this offseason and haven’t done much to replace that production. Drew Sample will the bulk of snaps along with former Falcons’ TE Hayden Hurst. Kolar, who stands a big 6-foot-6, went for a career-high 756 yards as a senior.

The size and production are there. This pick would make sense for Cincinnati.

No. 174 — Andrew Stueber, OT, Michigan

The Bengals picked up Jonah Williams fifth-year option, and while they did do work this offseason on their offensive line, it’s still their weakest point on that side of the ball. Expect them to use an early Day 3 pick to strengthen it.

Stueber was a projected fifth-round pick after being named to third-team All-Big Ten Conference this past season.

No. 226 — Dai’Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State

Coming out of a smaller school, Dixon put up some insane numbers during his time at Nicholls State. He finished with 236 receptions which totaled 3,802 yards and 35 touchdowns.

At 6-foot-4, he has good size and could be an Auden Tate-like threat for Cincinnati. He’s worth a late-round flier.

No. 252 — Lecitus Smith, OG, Virginia Tech

Lastly, the Bengals are going guard. Who knows what could happen with Jackson Carman, and the additional talent couldn’t hurt. At 6-foot-3, 315 pounds, he also has ample size yet lacks great hand movement.

Smith is a projected 6th round pick and could fall deep in the draft given a few glaring flaws.