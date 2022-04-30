Bengals News (4/30): Tha Carter III

Bengals Complete Third Round With DT Zach Carter

For the first time since 1998 the Bengals went for defense in the first three rounds of the NFL Draft when they opted for Florida defensive lineman Zachary Carter with the 95th pick of Friday night’s third round.

Cam Taylor-Britt Fits Bengals Culture

After a pre-draft visit to Paul Brown Stadium to meet with Bengals coaches a few weeks ago, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt came away thinking that he might wind up in Cincinnati. “It’s crazy because I did,”

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Can't Wait To Face Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Practice - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Can't Wait To Face Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in Practice

Dax Hill reveals jersey number with Bengals

Hint: It's inspired by some guy named Michael Jordan.

Related Bet on Bengals futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

Around the League

Titans trade up to select Liberty QB Malik Willis in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans traded up to select quarterback Malik Willis with the No. 86 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Panthers trade up to select Ole Miss QB Matt Corral in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select quarterback Matt Corral with the No. 94 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Eagles select Georgia LB Nakobe Dean in third round of 2022 NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles selected linebacker Nakobe Dean with the No. 83 overall pick on Friday during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

San Francisco 49ers field Deebo Samuel trade market interest, but nothing 'remotely close' to interesting them

Two nights into the 2022 NFL draft, wide receiver Deebo Samuel is still a member of the San Francisco 49ers. If things turn out how the Niners hope, that will remain the case well into the future.

Desmond Ridder selected by Atlanta Falcons, ending 53-pick stretch in NFL draft without QB

The Falcons ended the quarterback slide in the 2022 NFL draft in the third round by selecting Desmond Ridder, the first QB taken since Kenny Pickett went to Pittsburgh at No. 20.