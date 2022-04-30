 clock menu more-arrow no yes
News: Follow along the final day of the NFL Draft

Filed under:

Bengals land Cordell Volson with 136th pick

The Bengals finally address the offensive line.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

2022 NCAA Division I Football Championship Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

With the 136th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals landed North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson.

Bengals draft picks 2022

  • Round 1, Pick No. 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Wolverines
  • Round 2, Pick No. 60: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Cornhuskers
  • Round 3, Pick No. 95: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida Gators
  • Round 4, Pick No. 136
  • Round 5, Pick No. 174
  • Round 7, Pick No. 226
  • Round 7, Pick No. 252

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

TE, DE, WR

Day 2 NFL Draft schedule: 12 pm ET, Saturday, April 30th on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

