Bengals land Cordell Volson with 136th pick

With the 136th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals landed North Dakota State offensive lineman Cordell Volson.

We will have more on this story shortly...

Bengals draft picks 2022

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Wolverines

Round 2, Pick No. 60: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Round 3, Pick No. 95: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida Gators

Round 4, Pick No. 136

Round 5, Pick No. 174

Round 7, Pick No. 226

Round 7, Pick No. 252

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

TE, DE, WR

Day 2 NFL Draft schedule: 12 pm ET, Saturday, April 30th on ESPN, ABC and the NFL Network.

Live Online Stream: WatchESPN and a free trial of fuboTV.

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook

Go follow our Twitter page and then go ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and some other fun stuff for our readers. And as always, Who Dey!