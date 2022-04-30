Bengals trade up with Bears to take Tycen Anderson

With the 166th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Toledo Rockets safety Tycen Anderson.

Per Laurel Pfahler, the Bengals gave up a seventh-round pick to move up with the Chicago Bears’ pick. He had a Round 3-4 grade at NFL.com and was compared to NFL defensive back T.J. Green.

A full-time player for five years at Toledo, Anderson finished his career with 233 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two interceptions, 16 pass deflections and two forced fumbles.

This past season, the 6-foot-2, 209-pound Anderson racked up 44 tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and one sack.

Dane Brugler on Tycen Anderson:



“two-time team captain, and coaches say his leadership rallies the defense ... was a high school valedictorian and earned several academic awards at Toledo ... his special teams résumé is longer than a roller coaster line at Cedar Point.” — Taylor (@_TaylorCornell) April 30, 2022

Anderson is one of the most athletic DBs in this class. He recorded a 4.36 time in the 40-yard dash and a 6.64 in the 3-Cone drill, both of which rate above the 90th percentile at his position.

Anderson is the second safety and third defensive back the Bengals have drafted this year. Between Anderson and Daxton Hill, the Bengals clearly want insurance in the event one or both of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell leave in 2023 when they’re slated to become free agents.

The Bengals now have just one pick remaining in the draft. They gave up a sixth-round pick to move up in Round 2 for Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt.

Kudos to Duke Tobin and co. for being aggressive in getting guys they really wanted. Here’s to hoping it pans out.

Tycen Anderson is a FS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.64 RAS at the Combine out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 29 out of 788 FS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/azwgNFSLqU #RAS via @Mathbomb pic.twitter.com/vlrrHupOoL — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 7, 2022

Bengals draft picks 2022

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Wolverines

Round 2, Pick No. 60: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Round 3, Pick No. 95: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida Gators

Round 4, Pick No. 136: Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State

Round 5, Pick No. 174: Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

Round 7, Pick No. 252

The Bengals’ remaining top draft needs are:

TE, OG, DE, WR

