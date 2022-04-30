Bengals finish off 2022 draft class with Jeffrey Gunter

With the 252nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals picked Coastal Carolina edge defender Jeffrey Gunter. This was the Bengals’ final selection of their 2022 draft class.

Gunter was given a Round 5-6 grade by NFL.com, so this is nice value to wrap up this year’s draft for Cincinnati.

Playing primarily on the edge in his college career, the 6-foot-4, 258-pound Gunter recorded 169 tackles, 38.5 tackles for loss, 17 sacks and nine forced fumbles across 47 games for the Chanticleers while playing in the Sun Belt Conference.

32% true pass rush win rate 8th best in a STRONG edge class. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) April 30, 2022

This past season, Gunter racked up 36 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. That came after he had 58 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 2020.

During Saturday draft press conference, Bengals head coach said Gunter would start his career at defensive end.

This will go down as one of the best value picks the Bengals made in this year’s draft, so it’s good to end on a high note.

Bengals draft picks 2022

Round 1, Pick No. 31: Daxton Hill, S, Michigan Wolverines

Round 2, Pick No. 60: Cam Taylor-Britt, CB, Nebraska Cornhuskers

Round 3, Pick No. 95: Zachary Carter, DT, Florida Gators

Round 4, Pick No. 136: Cordell Volson, OL, North Dakota State

Round 5, Pick No. 174: Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

Round 7, Pick No. 252: Jeffrey Gunter, DE, Coastal Carolina

The Bengals’ remaining needs are:

TE, WR, LB, OT

