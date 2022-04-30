What to know about each Bengals UDFA after the NFL Draft concludes.

Bengals 2022 UDFA stream: What to know for each signing

While many NFL Draft prospects won’t be drafted, the NFL dream is still alive thanks to undrafted free agency.

Soon, several of these UDFAs will join the Cincinnati Bengals, who are no strangers to having undrafted players make an impact on the 53-man roster.

Some former UDFA stars the Bengals have signed include Coy Bacon, Vontaze Burfict and Sam Wyche among others.

On the current roster, wide receiver Stanley Morgan Jr. is an important contributor who didn’t hear his name called following the 2019 draft, then joined the Bengals and became a key special teams player while also throwing some great blocks on offense to help spring his fellow skill players for big gains.

One advantage for UDFAs is, while they don’t get a fourth year on their rookie contracts, they do get the ability to negotiate with multiple teams and choose where they want to go.

The Bengals’ draft class will be just six players, and they’re allowed a maximum of 90 players on the roster for the offseason. They can sign up to 15 college free agents before having to make subsequent cuts to the roster.

For all the latest news, updates, and analysis of the Bengals’ 2022 undrafted free agent class, keep it locked in on this stream to read up on each individual signing below.