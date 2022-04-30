Bengals land Ole Miss OL Ben Brown and Pitt LS Cal Adomitis, per reports

The NFL Draft is over, and the Cincinnati Bengals are making moves in undrafted free agency.

Almost as soon as the draft ended, reports surfaced that the Bengals landed Ole Miss Rebels offensive lineman Ben Brown and Pittsburgh Panthers long-snapper Cal Adomitis.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Brown began his career as starting right guard in 2018, where he played every game and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team. He started every game there again in 2019 before moving to center in 2020

Unfortunately, Brown would be limited to just six games this past season after suffering a torn left biceps tendon. That injury likely cost him a shot at being drafted this year, as he was projected to be selected within the 262-pick draft despite the injury.

Brown is already shaping up to be one of the Bengals’ best UDFA signings, as he was given a Round 5-6 draft grade by NFL.com with this brief breakdown.

Backup-caliber prospect with good size and two-position roster flexibility. Brown plays with a firm anchor against face-up rushers and uses his length and strength effectively to redirect rushers who find his edge. However, he lacks the foot quickness to recover quickly against twists or sudden, backside blitzers. Brown can neutralize average players at the point of attack, but he doesn’t improve his positioning often enough and lacks the skill to consistently hold his own against above-average defenders.

As for Adomitis, he was a First Team All-American long-snapper this past season at Pittsburgh. At worst, he’ll be insurance in case current Bengals long-snapper Clark Harris gets hurt, but Adomitis could be the future at this position in Cincinnati.

