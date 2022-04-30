Bengals get Coastal Carolina RB Shermari Jones as undrafted free agent

The Cincinnati Bengals have made all of their draft selections, but adding to the roster hasn’t stopped. Immediately after the NFL Draft comes the wave of undrafted free agent signings and the Bengals got into the mix quickly, agreeing to terms with Coastal Carolina running back Shermari Jones, per Tom Pelissero.

Jones had been linked to the Bengals prior to the draft. In fact, the team held a virtual meeting with him. It appears they liked what they heard and decided to snag him quickly after the draft.

With good speed, a strong Pro Day showing in front of all 32 NFL teams and a chance to get to know him early, Duke Tobin and company got the speedster in stripes.

Jones is coming off of a senior season in Myrtle Beach where he racked up 1,040 rushing yards, with 13 touchdowns.

Undrafted free agents don’t typically come in with a huge impact to a team, but you can’t teach speed, agility and the ability to break through a seam and go the distance. Look for Jones to be in the mix as Darrin Simmons hunts for more competition in the kick and punt return game.

