Bengals snag Kentucky TE Justin Rigg

The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with Kentucky Wildcats tight end Justin Rigg, who announced the news on Twitter following the NFL Draft. Rigg took part in the Bengals’ local Pro Day, so that helped set the path for him to begin his pro career in the Queen City.

A sixth-year super senior this past season, Rigg caught 20 balls (third on the team) for 189 yards and four scores in 2021. It was Kentucky’s first season using a more pass-focused offense under Liam Coen after being a run-heavy attack the previous five years under former Cincinnati Bearcats OC Eddie Gran.

Rigg was often asked to be a blocking tight end throughout his career — he probably had more run-blocking snaps than anyone in the 2022 class of NFL prospects — though he showed he could be a passing threat in the limited targets he got. He finished his career with 50 catches for 547 yards and five scores.

Because the Bengals didn’t take a tight end in the draft, Rigg will have a great chance to battle guys like Drew Sample, Mitchell Wilcox and Thaddeus Moss for a spot on the 53-man roster, though it’s more likely he ends up on the practice squad.

Excited to be a Bengal! pic.twitter.com/BGnh0qFbgh — Justin Rigg (@justinrigg83) April 30, 2022

