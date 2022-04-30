Bengals get Jaivon Heiligh as an UDFA

After picking up Coastal Carolina defensive end Jeffrey Gunter and running back Shermari Jones, the Cincinnati Bengals added their teammate, wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, as well.

Heiligh actually has a lot of upside. He has good burst, “twitchiness,” body control, and ball-tracking skills.

So, why wasn’t he drafted?

According to Bleacher Report’s scouting report, despite being over six feet tall and 200 pounds, he doesn’t have great strength, which means he’s not known for his blocking and can get pushed off his route.

Pro Football Network’s Oliver Hodgkinson is very high on Heiligh, but he does mention that the receiver lacks elite speed and a “slow-building, long-striding” game that “doesn’t lend itself to taking the top off an NFL defense.”

Still, Hodgkinson thinks that Heiligh has the skillset to become a starter, yes a starter, in the NFL both from the slot and on the outside. The Bengals, of course, are just looking for a WR4 at this point, and someone with the upside of Heiligh makes a lot of sense in that regard.

Watch highlights of Heiligh below:

