Bengals land Kansas WR Kwamie Lassiter II and Georgia Tech OT Devin Cochran

The Cincinnati Bengals have added two more undrafted free agents to compete for jobs in Zach Taylor’s offense this summer. Per reports, Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II and Georgia Tech offensive tackle Devin Cochran are joining the defending AFC Champions.

Kansas WR Kwamie Lassiter II is signing with the Bengals, per source.

The Bengals are signing Georgia Tech OT Devin Cochran, per source. Cochran formerly played at Vanderbilt and features a wingspan over 7 FEET LONG!

Lassiter spent five seasons at Kansas with the Jayhawks redshirting in 2017. In 2020, he was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention as he made 43 catches for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

Last season, he made 59 grabs for a career-high 563 yards and three scores. The 6-foot, 185-pound receiver is a native of Chandler, Arizona and finished his college tenure with 148 catches for 1,550 yards and seven touchdown grabs.

Cochran is a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle who played at Vanderbilt from 2016-19. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2016 and then started 32 games for the Commodores from 2017-19. In 2018, he played 96 percent of Vanderbilt’s offensive snaps.

After sitting out the COVID shortened 2020 season, Cochran played his final college season at Georgia Tech in 2021 and was an honorable All-ACC mention. He started all 12 games for the Yellow Jackets at left tackle.

Cochran was projected as a Round 7/priority free agent coming into the draft, so this is a solid get as an UDFA.

Devin Cochran continues to look outstanding. Was beaten once today, but otherwise has been a standout.

The duo joins Coastal Carolina wide receiver Jaivon Heiligh, Costal Carolina running back Shermari Jones, Ole Miss offensive lineman Ben Brown, Kentucky tight end Justin Rigg among the offensive undrafted free agents reportedly signed by the Bengals so far.

On the current roster, Nebraska wide receiver Stanley Morgan has stuck with the team since 2019 after being undrafted out of Lincoln.

Someone I actually know a little something about. Improved every season at KU in PFF Grade. Split time between the slot and wide.



Someone I actually know a little something about. Improved every season at KU in PFF Grade. Split time between the slot and wide.

Knows how to sell the route and separate: he was open on 85.9% of his targets (94th PCTL). Middling production, but was at KU, so hard to judge.

