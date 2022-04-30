Bengals land Tariqious Tisdale and Brendan Radley-Hiles as undrafted free agents

The Cincinnati Bengals focused heavily on their defense in the NFL Draft and that focus hasn’t stopped a few hours after the draft wrapped up.

Per Aaron Wilson, Cincinnati has signed two more defensive players as undrafted free agents. First up is defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles, from The University of Washington. More defensive back help for Lou Anarumo there, but he also got a defensive lineman to work with in Mississippi defensive end Tariqious Tisdale.

Radley-Hiles decided to go pro after his junior season, but didn’t hear his name called in the draft. After spending three seasons at The University of Oklahoma, Radley-Hines spent his senior season with the Huskies.

He didn’t put up any eye-popping stats and struggled a bit with consistency, but he does have the athleticism and agility of an NFL cornerback. Some time on the practice squad or lower on the depth chart may help him hone his skills with NFL practice reps.

Tisdale, spent three seasons with the Runnin’ Rebels after beginning his career in junior college.

Tisdale played both in and out of the box, with quick enough feet to track down mobile quarterbacks. A knock on him you may see in some draft profiles is that he gets out of control at times, causing him to miss tackles. The stat sheet isn’t going to blow you away, but any SEC pass rusher is probably worth a look in training camp at the least.

Clearly, the Bengals intent to improve upon the defense that carried them almost all the way to a Super Bowl Championship.

Check out some highlights below!

