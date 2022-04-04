Bengals to work out Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer, per report

’Tis the season for private workouts.

As the NFL Draft is now less than a month away, the Bengals will bring in former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer for a workout, per Justin Melo of The Draft Network.

#Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer recently worked out for the #Saints, and he'll soon work out for the #Bengals. He's met virtually with the #Packers and #Broncos to name a few, and he'll soon meet with the #Raiders.



A TON of interest in the versatile OL, who can play 4 positions. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) March 31, 2022

Coming off of a National Title with the Bulldogs, Salyer’s offseason has included the Senior Bowl and the Scouting Combine, though he only partook the bench press (31 reps) at the latter.

Under Zac Taylor, the Bengals have shown a tendency to draft Senior Bowl participants, and it’s always a safe bet for them to be interested in prospects with experience against great competition.

Salyer has four years of playing experience against SEC-level talent. His first year as a starter was in 2020, as he held down the left tackle position for nine games and eventually saw playing time at left guard. In 2021, he played mostly left tackle again but saw time at right guard as well.

During his four-year career at Georgia, Salyer played every position along the offensive line, including plenty of time playing with Trey Hill, one of Cincinnati’s sixth-round picks from last year’s draft. Salyer will enter the NFL with versatility on his resume, but his build screams interior lineman, and he has more experience at guard than he does at center.

The Bengals made sure that they wouldn’t be pressed to draft an offensive lineman in the first round this year with their spending in free agency. Salyer will likely be drafted beyond the first night, so he may very well be on their radar when they find the right spot to draft another blocker for Joe Burrow and Joe Mixon.