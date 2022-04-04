Bengals show interest in Houston WR Jake Herslow

Don’t count out the Cincinnati Bengals adding a wide receiver this month.

Behind the trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd sits the same depth that populated the receivers room last year, sans Auden Tate. Guys like Stanley Morgan, Mike Thomas, Trent Taylor, and Trenton Irwin make up the position group as a whole, and only Morgan is signed beyond the 2022 season.

Which rookie receivers would interest the Bengals? Former University of Houston pass-catcher Jake Herslow seems to be one of them. Per Pro Football Network insider Aaron Wilson, Cincinnati took an interest in Herslow at Houston’s Pro Day last week.

University of Houston wide receiver Jake Herslow short shuttle 4.19, L-drill 7.03, caught football well for 31 of 32 teams, interest from Seahawks, Colts, Saints, Bengals @HerslowJake @UHCougarFB #NFLDraftNews — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 1, 2022

Houston was the last college team Herslow played for, but not the first. The Virginia Beach native spent his first three years of eligibility at Old Dominion. After taking a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic, Herslow transferred to Houston and played immediately. He finished his 2021 season with 480 yards on 36 catches.

Receiving production will not get Herslow drafted high, or at all, but his athleticism and special teams ability will definitely have teams interested in giving him a shot this offseason. Don’t be surprised to see Herslow sign a college free agent deal shortly after the NFL Draft if his name doesn’t get called. Teams like the Bengals can always use competition.