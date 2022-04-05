Bengals sign Nick Eubanks

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed free agent tight end Nick Eubanks, the team announced Tuesday.

Eubanks, weighing in at 6-foot-5 and 256 pounds, is a first-year player by way of the Michigan Wolverines. He was originally a college free agent signee of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He spent time as a rookie with the Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions but did not see game action.

In college, Eubanks appeared in 36 games at Michigan and earned honorable mention All-Big Ten honors in 2019. He finished his college career with 45 catches for 578 yards and six touchdowns. That included 10 grabs for 117 yards and one score as a senior in 2020. He hauled in 25 balls for 243 yards and four scores as a junior in 2019.

As the roster stands, Eubanks will be competing with guys like Mitchell Wilcox, Thaddeus Moss and Scotty Washington for one of the final tight end spots on the 53-man roster.

Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!