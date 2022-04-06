Duke Tobin talks highly of new Bengals RT La’el Collins

After a solid start to free agency for the Cincinnati Bengals with the additions of Alex Cappa and Ted Karras, their signings grinded to bit of a halt, and there were some concerns that they would not upgrade the offensive line enough.

However, after the news broke that Dallas was moving on from La’el Collins, it seemed like a no-brainer that the Bengals should be interested, considering Collins’ youth and talent, as well as the Bengals’ massive hole at right tackle.

After a nail-biting few days, the Bengals managed to lock Collins down for a three-year deal in Cincy. Recent quotes from Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin and offensive line coach Frank Pollack heavily sung the praise of Collins and show the team is ecstatic with the potential of this addition.

On the Bengals Booth podcast, Tobin told Dan Hoard this:

“The last couple of years he had some challenges, and we really feel like he’s gonna get back to playing football the way he’s used to playing it and stay on the field. There was a lot of moving pieces getting that put together, but we think we got it put together in a way that’s good for both the Cincinnati Bengals and La’el Collins. We’re excited to have him. He’s a premier right tackle, and he can shut down that side of the field and I look forward to seeing him do it.”

He seems to have a lot of confidence in Collins and his ability to stay on the field and play like he has at his best, which will be a huge upgrade for the Bengals offensive line and give Joe Burrow the time he needs to carve up defenses for years to come.

Be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for more Cincinnati Bengals news, views and other fun stuff. Who Dey!