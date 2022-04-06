Bengals News (4/6): Cincinnati’s unsigned free agents

NFL free agency: Former Cincinnati Bengals who remain unsigned

Which…would make plenty of sense after adding a trio of offensive line upgrades, replacing a starting tight end, bringing back a starter at corner and doing some expected housekeeping moves like retaining Clark Harris and Stanley Morgan, among others.

Scouting Joe Burrow's First Pitch At Reds Opening Day

"Baseball was the big sport when we were younger. We played it the entire summer growing up." Luehrman said. "He stopped playing when we got to high school, but we played it every summer from the summer he moved there (second grade) until we were like 14. He was good. He could hit."

Bengals Sign Nick Eubanks

Eubanks (6-5, 256), a first-year player out of the University of Michigan, originally was a college free agent signee of the Dallas Cowboys in 2021. He spent time as a rookie with the Cowboys, Eagles and Lions, but did not see game action.

Cincinnati Bengals: 2022 NFL Mock Draft

Offensive line was a hot topic for this team to address this offseason, and while free agency saw them bring in a few options, they still need to get far younger at that position. By keeping Joe Burrow healthy and upright, this team can thrive offensively and keep the likes of J’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Mixon all involved.

Plenty Of Veteran Options Available If Cincinnati Bengals Want To Sign Cornerback Before 2022 NFL Draft

The Bengals may take a cornerback in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, but what if Clemson star Andrew Booth and Florida defensive back Kaiir Elam are already off the board?

NFL free agency: Former Cincinnati Bengals still on the market

We already looked at the team’s current free agents who remain unsigned. So now it’s time to look at some former players who weren’t with the team this past season but happen to still be available at this point in free agency.

Bengals Have Signed Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End

The Cincinnati Bengals added yet another tight end to their roster Tuesday. After losing C.J. Uzomah to the Jets in free agency last month, Cincy has added former Cowboys TE Nick Eubanks, per the team.

Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Dallas Cowboys Tight End Nick Eubanks

At 6-foot-4, 256 pounds, he has the size NFL teams look for at tight end. Eubanks also ran a 4.6 40-yard dash before signing with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent.

Bengals Offseason: 5 Available Free Agents that Could Make an Impact

After a busy start to free agency, the Bengals have been relatively quiet for the last couple of weeks. They’ve addressed the most obvious need of protecting Joe Burrow. While there’s no rule that says you must use all of your cap space, Spotrac’s cap tracker has them with roughly $11 million left to spend. With that in mind, here are 5 available players that could make a difference for the Bengals in 2022.

Around the league

Jets donating $1 million to Ukraine relief efforts

It all hits close to home for Johnson, the wife of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson. Her mother Marie was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents, while her father Stefan Ircha was from Ternopil — a town outside of battle-rocked Kyiv — and emigrated by himself to the United States when he was 21.

2022 NFL Draft: Strongest position group? Weakest?

While it's true this class of prospects is devoid of superstar talent near the top, the 2022 draft is loaded with edge defenders who have a chance to become productive starters for years to come. It's also worth noting that the depth in the middle rounds creates opportunities for teams to find quality backups and eventual starters, even in position groups that are lower on the list below.

Saints release QB Blake Bortles after Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton signings

Bortles signed in New Orleans in late December as an emergency backup to rookie QB Ian Book after Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian were both placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Bortles watched Book get pounded during a blowout loss to Miami and didn't take a snap, having just signed.

Who are the 'unicorn' prospects in 2022 NFL Draft class? | 'Path to the Draft'

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Charles Davis discuss who the unicorn prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft class are on 'Path to the Draft', listing Oklahoma Sooners defensive end Nik Bonitto, Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, University of Texas San Antonio Roadrunners cornerback Tariq Woolen, and Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III.