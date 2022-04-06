 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: Mocking Chair

John Sheeran and Anthony Cosenza engage in some draft talk, including a mock draft and a prospect profile.

By Anthony Cosenza
The kickoff of the month of April brings elements of spring, but for football fans, it’s NFL Draft season. We talk a lot about the draft on this week’s Orange and Black Insider episode, complete with a Prospect Profile and our first mock draft.

The Bengals have a number of intriguing options that could fall into their lap at the back end of each round, so we take a look. And, one such player we’re profiling could be a Night 2 diamond.

