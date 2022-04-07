Bengals News (4/7): Terrell Owens suggests he could have helped Chiefs win the AFC Championship

Ja’Marr Chase more expensive for Bengals after Stefon Diggs megadeal

When the Cincinnati Bengals made Ja’Marr Chase a top-five pick, it came with the understanding keeping him in town for a long time was going to be expensive. When he had a Randy Moss-level breakout, the projected number went up again.

“I talked extensively, time to time, with Andy Reid — who coached me when I was in Philly,” said Owens. “I was blowing his phone up throughout the course of [2021]. I’m like, ‘Dude, bring me in. Bring me in. You know what I mean?’”

"After conducting an extensive search process, we're excited to have Matt join the Bengals as our new director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer," said Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin. "Matt's experience in the NFL and college athletics has prepared him for this leadership role. Matt has a tremendous reputation and is known for his ability to build strong connections with the athletes he works with. We pride ourselves on providing elite medical care and look forward to the role Matt will play in continuing this high standard."

The Bengals have a visit scheduled with Virginia safety Joey Blount according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network. Blount caught plenty of NFL attention has his Pro Day when he ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, posted a 38-inch vertical and a 127-inch broad jump.

With the 2022 NFL Draft around the corner, it's time to take stock of the rising crop of football prospects bound for the pro ranks. Below is a list of the 100 best prospects in this class as I see them at this point in the pre-draft process:

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing Neal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. The team later announced the signing, along with the re-signing of backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert.

Karlaftis had 11.5 tackles for loss last season for Purdue, despite being the only first-round talent on the defense. The Bengals get another young pass rusher to join their already promising unit.

Our Roster Reset series takes a look at where things stand across the league heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. Kevin Patra examines the current makeup of the NFC below, addressing each team's biggest additions, losses and one burning question. Check back next week for the AFC.

"I get credit and Brady gets way too much credit for what Byron does with our offense," Arians told Arizona Sports 98.7 FM. "One of the reasons I hope he gets all the credit he deserves this year is to get a coaching gig; you know, he had about four or five teams real interested last year.