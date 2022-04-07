Bengals bringing in 3 defensive prospects for pre-draft visits

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to be on the prowl for the nation’s best talent prior to the upcoming NFL Draft.

It’s unknown quite where they’ll head with the 31st pick, but there’s strong reason to believe they’ll look at offensive line and cornerback, a couple of their needs heading into the 2022 season.

However, as we’ve seen in previous drafts, there could be more impactful players selected on Day 2 and Day 3. Cincinnati is bringing in three players for pre-draft visits, all on the defensive side of the ball and two from the SEC.

The Bengals have a couple SEC defenders coming through this week—Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor visited Cincinnati yesterday, Texas A&M DE Michael Clemons is there today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 7, 2022

One of the players the Bengals are set to host is Alontae Taylor.

Taylor is a cornerback from Tennessee and is leaving college after his senior season. Taylor stands 6-foot tall, so he has good size for a corner. He recorded 60 tackles and two interceptions last season.

While corner is a place the Bengals may target, their other two prospects coming in for a visit are on the defensive line.

Texas A&M’s Michael Clemons stands a large 6-foot-5 and had 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks during his final collegiate season. He had a fumble recovery and a few passes defended as well.

Lastly, the Bengals will host Missouri State’s Eric Johnson, per NFL reporter Greg Auman.

Missouri State DL Eric Johnson didn't get a combine invite, but has a busy month of visits after a strong showing at Senior Bowl. Top-30 visits already and upcoming with Saints, Lions, Chargers, Colts, Packers, Bengals, plus Bears' local workout this week (from Plainfield). — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 5, 2022

Johnson started all 10 games on the Bears’ defensive line last season and was later invited to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl, though he was not invited to NFL Scouting Combine.

At 6-foot-5, 300 pounds, Johnson earned Second Team All-Missouri Valley honors. At his Pro Day, Johnson recorded 4.88 seconds in the 40-yard dash and a 10-yard split time of 1.70 seconds, while his three-cone time was 4.53 seconds. He looks like a Day 3 sleeper to watch for.