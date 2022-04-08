Bengals re-signing Tre Flowers, per report

Tre Flowers is returning to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per Pro Football Focus NFL insider Doug Kyed, Flowers is signing a one-year, $1.85 million deal with the Bengals.

The deal includes a signing bonus of $500,000 and enough playing time incentives to raise the total end value to $2.6M.

Flowers initially joined the Bengals last October after he was waived by the Seattle Seahawks, who drafted him in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

From the jump, the Bengals found a role for Flowers as a versatile component to their secondary. His main responsibility became matching up with tight ends, a role in which he found consistent success. He had productive games covering the likes of Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce.

Flowers’ unique value and skillset made him a priority for the team to retain, but it was also an elongated process as this comes three weeks after free agency began.

No matter the case, Flowers is here for the next year and has a chance to earn the most money in a single year in his career.