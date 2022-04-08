Bengals hire Matt Summers as new head athletic trainer

The Cincinnati Bengals have hired Matt Summers as their new head athletic trainer.

This follows the announcement of long-time athletic trainer Paul Sparling stepping down from the role after 30 years and many more spent with the team. Sparling is spending his last season as the Athletic Trainer Emeritus, per the team’s website.

Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin had this to say about the hiring of Summers:

“After conducting an extensive search process, we’re excited to have Matt join the Bengals as our new director of sports medicine and head athletic trainer,” said Tobin. “Matt’s experience in the NFL and college athletics has prepared him for this leadership role. Matt has a tremendous reputation and is known for his ability to build strong connections with the athletes he works with. We pride ourselves on providing elite medical care and look forward to the role Matt will play in continuing this high standard.”

Summers most recently worked on the training staff for the University of Louisville (2018-2022). Before then, he worked under the San Diego Chargers (2002, 06-07), his alma mater Kentucky (2008), and Arkansas (2009-18).

Summers will now work with Director of Rehabilitation and Performance and Assistant Athletic Trainer Nick Cosgray to keep the Bengals as healthy as possible.