Bengals News (4/8): The Here and Now

Thirtysomething Has Aged Well For Bengals In Draft

The Bengals have never had a first-round draft pick so late. This we know. But as they Tee (Higgins, No. 33 in 2020) up No. 31 in a couple of weeks, it’s a good time to recall that a selection in the 30s has often worked out well for them.

NFL Insider on AFC North: 'This is the Cincinnati Bengals Division Right Now' - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

NFL Insider on AFC North: 'This is the Cincinnati Bengals Division Right Now'

Cincinnati Bengals mock draft: The David Ojabo idea

A new type of mock draft for the Bengals.

NFL draft: Bengals on hand in Baton Rouge for LSU pro day

Do the Bengals have eyes on more LSU Tigers?

Around the League

Former HC Steve Wilks, former NFL assistant Ray Horton join Brian Flores in amended class-action lawsuit; new allegations against Cardinals, Titans, Texans

Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks and former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton, who are both Black, have joined a federal class-action lawsuit filed earlier this year by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, alleging racial discrimination i

Brandin Cooks, Texans agree to terms on two-year extension

The Houston Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year extension through 2024 with Brandin Cooks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

Titans HC Mike Vrabel on A.J. Brown being on trading block: 'Not as long as I'm the head coach'

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown’s name has been attached to talks about an extension and a potential trade this offseason. Head coach Mike Vrabel isn’t having any of the latter.

Rayfield Wright, Hall of Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend, dies at 76

Rayfield Wright, the Hall of Fame offensive tackle who won two Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys, died Thursday at age 76.

NFL warned to improve treatment of women, workplace culture by attorneys general of six states

The attorneys general of six states expressed concern over the NFL's treatment of woman employees in a letter to commissioner Roger Goodell and admonishing him for a lack of improvement to the league's workplace culture.